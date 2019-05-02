Avengers Endgame India box office day 6: Marvel film eyes Bahubali The Conclusion’s record!

Hollywood\u2019s superhero extravaganza Avengers Endgame continues its dream run in India on the sixth day of its release, with the Marvel film earning an estimated Rs 28.5 crore on Wednesday, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 240 crore at domestic ticket windows. With Wednesday\u2019s earnings, the film is inching closer to Rs 250-mark in India and ready to breach Vicky Kaushal\u2019s Uri The Surgical Strike\u2019s box office collection, which earned Rs 244 crore. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersEndgame is on a record-smashing spree. Holiday on Wed [some states] proved advantageous. Now highest grossing #Hollywood film in #India. Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr. Total: \u20b9 244.30 cr Nett BOC. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019 Phenomenal biz of #AvengersEndgame is an eye-opener, wake up call for our industry. #AvengersEndgame is competing with the biggest hits from *Hindi* film industry. Has stamina to cross *lifetime biz* of #Dangal [highest grosser of *Hindi* industry]. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019 #AvengersEndgame is the highest grossing film of 2019 *so far*. It\u2019s a bit too early to guesstimate its *lifetime biz*, but one thing is certain. Like #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], every *forthcoming* #Hindi biggie will be compared to #AvengersEndgame henceforth. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2019 READ:\u00a0Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 registration: Here's how to register and participate in KBC Avengers: Endgame has earned $1.05 billion globally and is expected to cross the $2 billion mark this weekend. On Tuesday, the film eclipsed the lifetime earnings of Black Panther ($1.347 billion) and Avengers: Age Of Ultron ($1.405 billion) to emerge as the eighth highest grossing global movie of all time. It also went past the records of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($961 million), The Fate Of The Furious ($1.010 billion) and Jurassic World ($1.019 billion) to emerge as the sixth highest earner globally. It is expected to outdo Titanic\u2019s lifetime collections but the world is watching closely whether it can go beyond Avatar to become the highest earner ever. India among top markets fuelling Avengers: Endgame\u2019s Box Office growth As per a Deadline report, India ranked among the top five markets for the movie on Tuesday. The report also stated the Tuesday\u2019s box office collection figures, which put China on top with $389.1 million earnings, with UK and Korea closely following with $64.7 million and $54.8 million collection. While the film earned $40.7 million in Mexico, it collected $36.3 million in India. The film has been breaking box office records ever since it released on April 26. Avengers Endgame is the highest Hollywood opener in India and also eclipsed the biggest opening weekend of Hindi films ever. Following Bahubali 2 The Conclusion\u2019s Rs 121 crore opening, Avengers Endgame is also the biggest opener ever in India. Worldwide, the film became the biggest opener ever and fastest movie ever to reach $1 billion mark. The MCU film hit the milestone in 5 days \u2013 it released in many countries on Wednesday \u2013 while Avengers: Infinity War took 11 days to reach $1 billion mark. It also became the highest earning film in China with $330.5 million in five days. Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson.