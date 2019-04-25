Avengers: Endgame in India – 5 things you should know before watching the movie

Have you got the tickets of Avengers: Endgame? If yes, then you are going to watch a movie which has transformed into an event thanks to the pre-release hype. Avengers: Endgame tickets have vanished in the blink of an eye. Most of the cinelovers, who are gearing up to watch the movie, have seen Avengers: Infinity War and other movies of Avengers series. However, quite a few will see the fourth instalment of Avengers as their first movie of the series. Pre-release hype: Avengers: Endgame will release in India on April 26. The three-hour-one-minute long sci-fi film has evoked a strong sense of passion from fans. The movie has been touted as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history world cinema. The movie has already created history in China and is likely to emulate the feat in the US, India and other countries. Good news for the fans is that initial reviews are good. Culmination of 21 movies: Avengers: Endgame is a saga that will be the culmination of 21 movies, including three from Avengers series itself. The movies that led to the grand finale are Iron Man (released in 2008), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Doctor Strange (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Black Panther (2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Captain Marvel (2019). Super-heroes who were disintegrated: In Avengers: Infinity War, mad Titan Thanos managed to get all six infinity stones- the Reality Stone (red), The Space Stone (blue), the Power Stone (purple), the Time Stone (green), the Mind Stone (yellow) and the Soul Stone (orange). After getting these stones, Thanos destroyed half of living creatures in Universe by snapping his fingers. While, Loki, Gamora, Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Star-Lord, Groot, Drax and Mantis of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Nick Fury and Maria Hill of the former S.H.I.E.L.D were disintegrated. However, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, war machines, Rocket and Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye and Captain Marvel are alive and vowed to avenge the fallen. Avengers: Endgame shot in IMAX cameras: Avengers: Endgame has been entirely shot with IMAX cameras. This is the second Hollywood movie to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, according to IMAX. This means the picture quality of the Avengers: Endgame will be 26 per cent more than standard theatres. 24X7 showtimes for Avengers in India: Endgame: For the first time in India, any show of a movie will begin post midnight. The multiplex chains have sought special permission for showing Avengers: Endgame 24X7. A theatre in Mumbai will start as early as 3.20 am.