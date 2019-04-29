Avengers: Endgame creates HISTORY! Demolishes box office records of Baahubali 2, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju

On its way to a record-setting $1.2 billion opening weekend at the worldwide box office, Avengers: Endgame grossed an estimated $26.7 million (about Rs. 187.14 crores) in India, which makes it the second biggest opening weekend after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. Endgame \u2014 released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu \u2014 has achieved a bigger opening weekend than any Bollywood film in history, besting last year's Sanju, despite being released in fewer screens: 2,845. That's because it reportedly has a much higher average theatre occupancy. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersEndgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y. Has a record-breaking, Blockbuster weekend. Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending. Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: \u20b9 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: \u20b9 187.14 cr. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019 #AvengersEndgame runs riot at the BO. \u2b50 Breaches \u20b9 50 cr mark on all three days [Fri, Sat, Sun] \u2b50 Crosses \u20b9 150 cr in *3 days* \u2b50 Eclipses *opening weekend* biz of ALL #Hindi films \u2b50 Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date* \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019 Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Avengers Endgame writes H-I-S-T-O-R-Y, has a record-breaking, blockbuster weekend. Unimaginable, unbelievable, unprecedented trending. Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr, Sun 52.70 cr. Total: Rs 157.20 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 187.14 Cr. The $26.7 million opening weekend for Avengers: Endgame marks a 67 percent improvement on its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed $18.19 million (Rs. 120.9 crores) in the first three days. According to numbers provided by Disney India, Endgame grossed Rs. 63.21 crores (about $9 million) on Friday, Rs. 61.19 crores (about $8.76 million) on Saturday, and Rs. 62.74 crores (about $8.98 million) on Sunday for a three-day total of Rs. 187.14 crores. Net box office collections, excluding entertainment tax, for the highly-awaited Marvel movie are Rs. 157.2 crores (about $22.5 million). READ:\u00a0Avengers Endgame spoilers: Hong Kong man beaten outside the theater for revealing film plot TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersInfinityWar versus #AvengersEndgame. Opening Weekend biz. 2018: #AvengersInfinityWar \u20b9 94.30 cr \/ 2000+ screens 2019: #AvengersEndgame \u20b9 157.20 cr \/ 2845 screens \u2b50 #AvengersEndgame has collected 66.70% higher numbers than #AvengersInfinityWar. Nett BOC. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019 Further, Taran tweeted that, "Avengers Infinity War versus Avengers Endgame. Opening Weekend biz: 2018: Avengers Infinity War Rs 94.30 cr \/ 2000+ screens 2019: AvengersEndgame Rs 157.20 cr \/ 2845 screens Avengers Endgame has collected 66.70% higher numbers than Avengers Infinity War. Nett BOC. India biz. Here are the top opening weekend collections: Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: Rs 128 crore Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju: Rs 120 crore Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 114.93 crore Aamir Khan starrer Dangal: Rs 107.01 crore On its current trajectory, Endgame looks set to beat all records for Hollywood films in India. Infinity War currently leads that bracket with over Rs. 294.26 crores ($43.59 million). According to an EY-FICCI report released in March, Infinity War accounted for one-fourth of all Hollywood revenue in India. Moreover, local versions in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu make up 50-60 percent of Hollywood revenue in India, which in turn accounts for 10 percent of India's total box office.