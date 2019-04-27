Rs 69,85,20,00,000: Avengers Endgame could shatter all box office records worldwide for opening weekend!

New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 12:39:46 PM

Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 1: Avengers Endgame, which is the sequel to last year's Avengers: Infinity War, is expected to demolish box office records in India.

Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 1: Avengers Endgame, which is the sequel to last year?s Avengers: Infinity War, is expected to demolish box office records in India.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has exceeded all expectations. On the first day of its release globally, the film has collected around $169 million (Rs 1,186 crore). According to various estimates, the world’s highest-grossing franchise is eyeing a record-breaking collection of around one billion dollars ( Rs 69,85,20,00,000 ) globally in its first weekend alone. Additionally, the multi-superhero film has earned around Rs 52-55 crore at the Indian box office.

SUMIT KADEL’S TWEET:

“#AvengersEndgame has done a MIRACLE at the Indian Box office. Film collected in the range of ₹ 52-55 cr net, numbers still pouring. How Avengers Endgame collected ₹ 50 crores merely on 2,800 screens would be a case study for all the trade analysts.”

Note that it opened in North America, India, and most other major markets only on Friday. If all goes according to the plan, the Russo brothers directorial will end up with an astonishing 1 billion dollar mark.

It remains to be seen whether it can beat James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest worldwide grossing movie ever. It will definitely come close.

Avengers: Endgame global earning includes $6 million in France, $7 million in Australia, $8.4 million in South Korea, and $107.5 million at the Chinese box office, according to a Variety report. The film has become China’s highest grossing foreign movie on its opening day, April 24, two days before its release in the United States.

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to last year’s Avengers: Infinity War and set in its immediate aftermath. Thanos, the big bad guy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wiped out half the universe and also killed half of the superheroes in the process. The remaining Avengers are dealing with the tragedy and also finding ways to bring their friends back. The focus of the movie is going to be on the original Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame, which also holds the record of the fastest film to hit the 500 million Yuan mark, dominated theatres across China on Wednesday with over 80 percent of all screenings. According to a Reuters report, in China, some premiere tickets were being sold on the black market for more than 500 Yuan, whereas the average price of a ticket is nearly 60 Yuan. The reviews for Avengers: Endgame is quite glowing. It holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

