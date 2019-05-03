Avengers Endgame box office collection week 1 for India: Marvel film outclasses every Hindi film in history!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Avengers: Endgame continues to break records at the India box office. After one week of release, the Marvel superhero film has made Rs 260 crore net, and grossed Rs 310 crore, beating every Hindi film in the history at the same point. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter that the film has crossed the first week business of all Hindi film "by a wide margin". The film\u2019s day-to-day box office collection as put out by Taran Adarsh are as follows; Friday Rs 53.60 crore, Saturday Rs 52.20 crore, Sunday Rs 52.85 crore, Monday Rs 31.05 crore, Tuesday Rs 26.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 28.50 crore, Thursday Rs 16.10 crore. The historic first week total makes Avengers: Endgame the biggest film of all time in India box office history, with the exception of Baahubali: The Conclusion (although Endgame has overtaken the first week total of Baahubali 2's Hindi version). The film is already the most successful Hollywood import in history, beating its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersEndgame biz at a glance. Crossed \u20b9 50 cr: Day 1 \u20b9 100 cr: Day 2 \u20b9 150 cr: Day 3 \u20b9 200 cr: Day 5 \u20b9 250 cr: Day 7 Will it finish at \u20b9 350 cr or cruise past \u20b9 400 cr?. Biz in Week 2 will be the deciding factor. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019 By comparison, the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2 made Rs 247 crore after week one. Salman Khan\u2019s Sultan made Rs 227 crore (after nine days of release), Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 206 crore, Sanju made Rs 202 crore and Aamir Khan\u2019s Dangal made Rs 197 crore. READ:\u00a0Andhadhun box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer becomes third highest grossing Hindi film in China Avengers: Endgame crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone on its second day of release, the Rs 150 crore mark on day three, Rs 200 on day five and Rs 250 crore on day seven. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersEndgame vs HINDI biggies. After WEEK 1. \u2b50 #AvengersEndgame \u20b9 260.40 cr \u2b50 #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] \u20b9 247 cr \u2b50 #Sultan \u20b9 229.16 cr [Wed release; 9 days] \u2b50 #TigerZindaHai \u20b9 206.04 \u2b50 #Sanju \u20b9 202.51 \u2b50 #Dangal \u20b9 197.54 cr Note: Nett BOC of first 7 days. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019 #AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1. Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin. Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: \u20b9 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: \u20b9 310 cr. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019 The film has made an astounding $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, beating the lifetime totals of Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2012\u2019s The Avengers. The film will next set its sights on the $2 billion total of Avengers: Infinity War, which it could cross by the end of the second weekend. The all-time record is held by James Cameron\u2019s Avatar, which has made $2.7 billion worldwide.