Avengers Endgame box office collection week 1 for India: Marvel film outclasses every Hindi film in history!

New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 4:56:15 PM

Marvel’s record breaking superhero film, Avengers: Endgame has made Rs 260 crore nett at the end of the first week of release, and Rs 310 crore gross, beating out every Hindi film in history.

Avengers Endgame box office collection, Avengers Endgame, Avengers Endgame India box office, Avengers Endgame box Office, Avengers Infinity WarAvengers Endgame box office collection: The grand conclusion to Infinity Saga is already a big hit.

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Avengers: Endgame continues to break records at the India box office. After one week of release, the Marvel superhero film has made Rs 260 crore net, and grossed Rs 310 crore, beating every Hindi film in the history at the same point. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter that the film has crossed the first week business of all Hindi film “by a wide margin”. The film’s day-to-day box office collection as put out by Taran Adarsh are as follows; Friday Rs 53.60 crore, Saturday Rs 52.20 crore, Sunday Rs 52.85 crore, Monday Rs 31.05 crore, Tuesday Rs 26.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 28.50 crore, Thursday Rs 16.10 crore.

The historic first week total makes Avengers: Endgame the biggest film of all time in India box office history, with the exception of Baahubali: The Conclusion (although Endgame has overtaken the first week total of Baahubali 2’s Hindi version). The film is already the most successful Hollywood import in history, beating its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War.

By comparison, the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2 made Rs 247 crore after week one. Salman Khan’s Sultan made Rs 227 crore (after nine days of release), Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 206 crore, Sanju made Rs 202 crore and Aamir Khan’s Dangal made Rs 197 crore.

Avengers: Endgame crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone on its second day of release, the Rs 150 crore mark on day three, Rs 200 on day five and Rs 250 crore on day seven.

The film has made an astounding $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, beating the lifetime totals of Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2012’s The Avengers. The film will next set its sights on the $2 billion total of Avengers: Infinity War, which it could cross by the end of the second weekend. The all-time record is held by James Cameron’s Avatar, which has made $2.7 billion worldwide.

