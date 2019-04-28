Avengers Endgame box office collection: MCU film storms into Rs 100 crore club in just two days!

Avengers: Endgame, a conclusion to arguably the biggest movie franchise, is wreaking havoc at the Indian box office. It has earned Rs 104.50 crore so far. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Endgame is the denouement of the Infinity Saga that began with Iron Man in 2008 and was possible because of 21 preceding movies. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books. Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2. Eyes \u20b9 150 cr+ weekend. No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far. Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: \u20b9 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: \u20b9 124.40 cr. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019 \u201cAvengers Endgame is rewriting record books. Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2. Eyes \u20b9 150 cr+ weekends\u2026 No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far. Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: Rs 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: \u20b9 124.40 cr," trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersEndgame crosses \u20b9 ???? cr in *2 days*. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed \u20b9 ???? in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry. #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend. Boxoffice is on ????????????. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019 In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, \u201cAvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend\u201d READ:\u00a0From Google to Railways, Avengers Endgame fever grips all as brands come up with innovative ideas\u00a0 TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets\/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it. The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019 Taran Adarsh expanded on the craze for Avengers: Endgame in India. He posted on Twitter, \u201cThe unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets\/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it\u2026 The charm of watching a film on a big screen will never fade.\u201d TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1 #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019 Taran continued, \u201cAvengers Endgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is a key to collect big numbers on Day 1 Avengers Endgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens.\u201d Avengers: Endgame has received highly positive reviews and holds a 96 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. If things go like this, Avengers: Endgame will soon overtake its own predecessor Avengers: Infinity War to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The star cast includes Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, and Josh Brolin.