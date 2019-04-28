Avengers Endgame box office collection: MCU film storms into Rs 100 crore club in just two days!

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 1:45:35 PM

Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 2: Avengers Endgame is wreaking havoc at the Indian box office. The Marvel film has earned Rs 104.50 crore so far.

avengers endgame box office, avengers endgame collection, avengers box office, avengers collection, endgame collection, avengers endgame total collection, collection of avengers endgame, endgame box officeAvengers Endgame box office collection Day 2: The grand conclusion to Infinity Saga is already a hit.

Avengers: Endgame, a conclusion to arguably the biggest movie franchise, is wreaking havoc at the Indian box office. It has earned Rs 104.50 crore so far. Directed by the Russo Brothers, Endgame is the denouement of the Infinity Saga that began with Iron Man in 2008 and was possible because of 21 preceding movies.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

“Avengers Endgame is rewriting record books. Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2. Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ weekends… No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far. Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: Rs 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 124.40 cr,” trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend”

READ: From Google to Railways, Avengers Endgame fever grips all as brands come up with innovative ideas 

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

Taran Adarsh expanded on the craze for Avengers: Endgame in India. He posted on Twitter, “The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it… The charm of watching a film on a big screen will never fade.”

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

Taran continued, “Avengers Endgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is a key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend. Avengers Endgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens.”

Avengers: Endgame has received highly positive reviews and holds a 96 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. If things go like this, Avengers: Endgame will soon overtake its own predecessor Avengers: Infinity War to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The star cast includes Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, and Josh Brolin.

