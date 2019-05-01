Avengers Endgame Box office: Marvel film shatters another record, storms into Rs 200 crore club

Published: May 1, 2019 6:40:15 PM

Avengers Endgame has raked in big at the international box office as well. According to reports, the blockbuster film has crossed the 1 billion dollar mark globally.

Avengers Endgame Box office Collection Day 5: The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame which has experienced a thunderous response from the entire globe, has been knocking big figures at the box office since the day of its release. The huge MCU finale has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within five days of release and has earned Rs 215.80 crore till now. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film on twitter, which has been minting big money. He stated that the film refuses to slow down at the box office.

See Taran Adarsh’ tweet:

The film has not just performed well at the box office but has also been receiving rave reviews from critics across the nation. The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the 22nd MCU flick as high as 4.5 stars. A section of the review read that choosing the path it does, allows the film Endgame to flash back to the several high points of this franchise’s 22 films, set up some big encounters, show the evolution of the characters right from the first threads of their spandex suits, as well as underline the camaraderie that is finally the greatest strength of this bursting-at-the-seams cast.

Also Read | Worldwide Box Office: Avengers Endgame to topple Avatar? James Cameron’s 22 years reign threatened by Russo brothers

Avengers Endgame has raked in big at the international box office as well. According to reports, the blockbuster film has crossed the 1 billion dollar mark globally. The film which is helmed by the Russo brothers, who have also directed the other installations, namely, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier. The film features Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner among others in pivotal roles. In India, the much- awaited film released on April 26.

