Avengers: Endgame box office alert! Marvel’s magnum opus can shatter these box office records

Avengers endgame box office prediction: With barely hours to go before the release of Avengers: Endgame, it won't be an exaggeration to state that a storm is coming at the box office. The craze for the movie has surpassed all expectations and is close to the euphoria that we witnessed during the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. The advance booking for Avengers: Endgame, the sequel of Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth instalment of the Marvel's most popular and highly successful Avengers franchise, has indicated that this fantasy, Sci-fi flick will do record-breaking business in the US box office, worldwide and in India. If the reviews and word of mouth can back up the pre-release hype, Avengers: Endgame will create never-seen-before box office records. Financial Express Online has been tracking all the buzz and pre-release developments. After all the analysis all we can say that Avengers: Endgame has the potential to shatter the following records. Indian Box office: Hollywood movies have been doing unprecedented business at desi box office with their offerings in key regional languages. Avengers: Infinity War broke the 200 crore barrier for a Hollywood movie. Avengers: Endgame is aiming much higher. Avengers: Endgame will be released in 2500 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This is the highest for any Hollywood movie. According to Bollywoodhungama, the movie will have 2019's highest opening day and can beat Thugs of Hindostan's all-time record of Rs. 52.25 crore. One record, which can withstand the onslaught of Avengers: Endgame, is Baahubali 2's opening day box office collection- Rs 121 crore (Hindi- Rs 41 crore, Tamil + Telugu + Malayalam- 80 crore). US Box office: First thing first, the Walt Disney Company's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame will be aiming to set new opening weekend records. Currently, Avengers: Infinity War proudly holds the record in this category after collecting USD 257,698,183 million. The next spot goes to the Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made USD 247.9 million in the same time span. In the lifetime domestic box office category, Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds the record with a whopping USD 936,662,225 million. Avengers: Endgame will also look to demolish that. In its initial days of pre-sales, Avengers: Endgame has sold five times more tickets than Avengers: Infinity War. It has also broke ticket selling record of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a mere six hours, according to a boxofficemojo report. Predictions are there that it can notch up an opening weekend of a mammoth USD 300 million. Apart from this, Avengers: Endgame is touted to break the biggest single day collection, currently held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with USD 119,119,282 million. Worldwide Box office: The Hollywood movies have always dominated the worldwide box office collection due to its sheer reach as well as popularity. Avengers: Endgame might well take that to a new level. Currently, James Cameron's magnum opus Avatar holds the numero uno position with USD 2,788 million followed by the master auteur's all-time classic Titanic with a box office collection of USD 2,187.5 million. Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War is in third and fourth spots respectively. Avengers: Endgame has already created history in China with USD 107 million plus opening surpassing previous records. According to Forbes, Avengers: Endgame is all likely to create a new worldwide weekend record of USD 850 million-plus and whether it can break the Avatar's record will be known by Sunday itself. However, it will monumental effort even for Avengers: Endgame to topple Avatar in terms of box office revenues and outscore Titanic's ticket sales.