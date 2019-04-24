Avengers Endgame: Advance booking at ‘unimaginable, unprecedented’ high, movie set for a historic, record-shattering start at box office

By: |
Updated: April 24, 2019 1:21:37 PM

Avengers: Endgame advance bookings: Film ticket booking site BookMyShow, in a statement, said that the movie is seen a peak of 18 tickets bookings per second, even before the release of the film.

avengers endgame bookmyshow, watch avengers endgame online free, avengers endgame running time, avengers endgame tickets Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Kolkata, avengers endgame movie length, avengers endgame Box office, duration of avengers endgame, avengers endgame India, BookMyShow, Taran Adarsh, Avatar 2, Bookmyshow avengers endgame, avengers endgame release date india, Avengers: Endgame is the longest Marvel movie franchise ever, and it has a massive cast that includes Hollywood superstars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

Avengers: Endgame – Brace yourself for the storm coming from Hollywood. Disney and Marvel Comic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame is all set to hit screens in India on Friday, April 26 and the excitement and anticipation has gone to an unprecedented level. Disney-MCU’s Avengers: Endgame is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Movie buffs are waiting for this since they saw Avengers: Infinity War exactly a year ago. This is the 22nd film of the MCU, which is world’s highest-grossing movie franchise. The movie is all set for a record-shattering start at the Indian box office. Talking to Financial Express Online, film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel said that the movie Avengers: Endgame is all set for one of the biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema. “It would be the first film to mint 38 to 40 crore nett on its opening day on just 2600 screens in India,” Sumit said. “Baahubali-2 had the biggest opening of all time (120 crore nett on day-1 all languages, and 50 crore in Hindi) on 6700 screens, Avengers: Endgame will come close to Bahubali-2 Hindi Opening collection in just half of the screens,” Sumit added.

According to film trade expert and critic Taran Adarsh the advance booking of tickets for Avengers: Endgame ‘unimaginable and unprecedented rate.’ Taran tweeted: “Avengers Endgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented. Much, much better than many big Hindi movies that opened in 2018 and 2019. Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in India. Dear Box Office records, get ready to be smashed and shattered!”

Film ticket booking site BookMyShow, in a statement, said that the movie is seen a peak of 18 tickets bookings per second, even before the release of the film. In just one day BookMyShow sold record one million tickets of Avengers: Endgame, making it the fastest movie to achieve this feat on the third-party ticketing platform. That is just one platform, tickets of Avengers: Endgame are are also available on other platforms like Paytm and also on official websites of multiplex chains like PVR Cinemas, Cinépolis, INOX, and Carnival Cinemas, etc.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame new teaser – Is Black Widow’s changing hair color a sign?

Sumit Kadel told Financial Express Online that “Avengers Endgame advance booking is “HISTORIC and better than Baahubali-2 (Hindi version).” “Film will have a weekend business of approx ₹ 115-120 crore nett and I assume lifetime collection would go past ₹ 300 crore nett which’ll make Avengers: Endgame the first Hollywood film to collect ₹ 300 crore nett in India.”

Avengers: Endgame is the longest Marvel movie franchise ever and it has a massive cast that includes Hollywood superstars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Winston Duke, and Tessa Thompson among others. The movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who also directed the earlier Avengers movie Infinity War. In terms of highest worldwide box office collections, Infinity War is at number 4 with a huge amount of $2,048.4 Million. The list is topped by Avatar which fetched $2,788.0 Million. Avengers: Endgame is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Avengers Endgame: Advance booking at ‘unimaginable, unprecedented’ high, movie set for a historic, record-shattering start at box office
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition