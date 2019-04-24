Avengers Endgame: Advance booking at ‘unimaginable, unprecedented’ high, movie set for a historic, record-shattering start at box office

Avengers: Endgame - Brace yourself for the storm coming from Hollywood. Disney and Marvel Comic Universe's Avengers: Endgame is all set to hit screens in India on Friday, April 26 and the excitement and anticipation has gone to an unprecedented level. Disney-MCU's Avengers: Endgame is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Movie buffs are waiting for this since they saw Avengers: Infinity War exactly a year ago. This is the 22nd film of the MCU, which is world's highest-grossing movie franchise. The movie is all set for a record-shattering start at the Indian box office. Talking to Financial Express Online, film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel said that the movie Avengers: Endgame is all set for one of the biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema. "It would be the first film to mint 38 to 40 crore nett on its opening day on just 2600 screens in India," Sumit said. "Baahubali-2 had the biggest opening of all time (120 crore nett on day-1 all languages, and 50 crore in Hindi) on 6700 screens, Avengers: Endgame will come close to Bahubali-2 Hindi Opening collection in just half of the screens," Sumit added. According to film trade expert and critic Taran Adarsh the advance booking of tickets for Avengers: Endgame 'unimaginable and unprecedented rate.' Taran tweeted: "Avengers Endgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented. Much, much better than many big Hindi movies that opened in 2018 and 2019. Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in India. Dear Box Office records, get ready to be smashed and shattered!" #AvengersEndgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented. Much, much better than several #Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019. Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in #India. Dear BO records, get ready to be smashed and shattered! \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019 Film ticket booking site BookMyShow, in a statement, said that the movie is seen a peak of 18 tickets bookings per second, even before the release of the film. In just one day BookMyShow sold record one million tickets of Avengers: Endgame, making it the fastest movie to achieve this feat on the third-party ticketing platform. That is just one platform, tickets of Avengers: Endgame are are also available on other platforms like Paytm and also on official websites of multiplex chains like PVR Cinemas, Cin\u00e9polis, INOX, and Carnival Cinemas, etc. Also Read | Avengers: Endgame new teaser \u2013 Is Black Widow\u2019s changing hair color a sign? Sumit Kadel told Financial Express Online that "Avengers Endgame advance booking is "HISTORIC and better than Baahubali-2 (Hindi version)." "Film will have a weekend business of approx \u20b9 115-120 crore nett and I assume lifetime collection would go past \u20b9 300 crore nett which\u2019ll make Avengers: Endgame the first Hollywood film to collect \u20b9 300 crore nett in India." Avengers: Endgame is the longest Marvel movie franchise ever and it has a massive cast that includes Hollywood superstars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Winston Duke, and Tessa Thompson among others. The movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who also directed the earlier Avengers movie Infinity War. In terms of highest worldwide box office collections, Infinity War is at number 4 with a huge amount of $2,048.4 Million. The list is topped by Avatar which fetched $2,788.0 Million. Avengers: Endgame is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in India.