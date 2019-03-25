Big cheers for Avengers Endgame fans! A R Rahman to compose song in 3 languages

AR Rahman’s Marvel anthem will release on April 1. (Source: AR Rahman/Facebook)

AR Rahman is set to add musical flavour to Avengers: Endgame! The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is set to storm the theatres in a month’s time but Avengers: Endgame trailers have raised the expectations and an unprecedented hype for the superhero film has been witnessed. Now, Marvel has entrusted music maestro AR Rahman the responsibility to compose a song for the Avengers: Endgame. The Oscar-winning composer and singer will create the song in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The brand new song of Avengers: Endgame will release on April 1.

“#BreakingNews: AR Rahman joins #AvengersEndgame… The ace music composer will create an all-new song for Indian fans in three languages: #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu… The song will be released on 1 April 2019,” noted trade-analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#BreakingNews: AR Rahman joins #AvengersEndgame… The ace music composer will create an all-new song for Indian fans in three languages: #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu… The song will be released on 1 April 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds, See pics

AR Rahman said in a statement that being surrounded by Marvel fans in his own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. He hopes Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track, as per IE report.

Bikram Duggal, Head – Studios, Marvel India, said that Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie, it’s an emotional journey for fans everywhere in India. An original composition by Oscar winner AR Rahman was the perfect way to celebrate the love for Marvel among fans in the country. This is the small way of thanking the fans for their extraordinary support.

Avengers Endgame Trailer:



This comes as no surprise to those who are aware of the insane popularity of Marvel films in India. Endgame’s predecessor Avengers: Infinity War eclipsed The Jungle Book to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie ever in India by grossing a staggering 227.43 crore. Endgame will wrap up what is now being called the Infinity Saga that began in 2008 with Iron Man. The super-villain Thanos wiped out half the universe in Infinity War, including some superheroes, setting the stage for a final showdown between the original Avengers and Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.