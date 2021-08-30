Avengers alums Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans reunite for Apple film

Johansson and Evans are not only the best of pals on screen, but are good friends off the screen as well. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Marvel alums Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will reunite for Ghosted, Apple’s adventure film, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The duo starred as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the duo starred together in three Avengers films as well as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Dexter Fletcher, the English filmmaker whose last directorial venture was the Elton John biopic Rocketman, will helm the project. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the cult hit Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds, are in charge of the script.

The Hollywood Reporter said the Apple film would be a high-concept romantic action adventure, much in the vein of 1984’s Romancing the Stone that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Johansson and Evans are not only the best of pals on screen, but are good friends off the screen as well. In several interviews, the two have discussed their respective projects —Knives Out and Marriage Story — and Avengers: Endgame. The two have also starred together in 2004’s The Perfect Score and The Nanny Diaries in 2007.

Johansson is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Marvel Studios owner Disney over the studio’s decision to simultaneously release her standalone film Black Widow in theatres as well as on Disney+, its streaming platform. According to Johansson, Disney’s decision to go forward with the hybrid release cost her a whopping $50 million in bonus payments that was written in her contract.

However, despite Johansson’s very public lawsuit against Disney, none of friends from the MCU, including Evans, have come out publicly to support her.

Ghosted apart, Johansson has also been cast in Wes Anderson’s untitled project.

On the other hand, Evans has signed up for projects such as the science fiction black comedy Don’t Look Up and The Gray Man, an action-thriller.