Avatar: The Way of Water teaser gives glimpse of James Cameron’s fictional world of Pandora and more

Avatar sequel teaser: The highest grosser movie ever in the history of world cinema is ack with its sequel after much ado. James Cameron’s three Academy Award-winning movie Avatar is back with its second installment “Avatar: The Way of Water’’The 20th Century Studios after facing numerous delays premiered the teaser of the movie on Monday.

According to “29th Century Studios, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Jake Sully in the first Avatar movie was a paraplegic former Marine who replaced his deceased identical twin brother for the Avatar program on Pandora, in which humans remotely control human/Na’vi hybrids to safely navigate the planet.

The teaser for the science fiction movie’s sequel was earlier shown exclusively in theatres during ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, this past weekend. The minute—and-half long teaser gives a glimpse of the stunning landscape of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus. In “The Way of Water”, Cameron takes viewers underwater in the stunning fictional land of Pandora.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. The release of the movie was delayed eight times, the latest in July, 220 due to the pandemic. The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India on December 16, 2022.