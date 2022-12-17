Avatar: The Way of Water emerges as second highest Hollywood opener in India; triumphs over THESE movies

The highly-anticipated sequel to the Hollywood blockbuster “Avatar”, “The Way of Water,” has started its run in India on the right note. It has managed to gain a good opening day collection and is expected to overtake the first day earnings of its record-breaking predecessor.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the James Cameron-directed film managed to earn around Rs.38.50 to 40.50 crores on its opening day. It is the second-highest opening day gross in the Indian market after “Avengers: Endgame.” which earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day. The film has managed to gain a good opening day collection in the southern region. It has been able to collect around Rs.22 crores from various regions such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The film is the first movie to earn such a huge opening day in the post-pandemic era.

The film has managed to gain a good opening day collection in the North, East, and West Indian markets. It has crossed the opening day collections of other films such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Marvel’s Infinity War.”

The film, which stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, is a sequel to the 2013 film “Avatar.” The characters of Jake and Neytiri are back. Their lives are disrupted when the “sky people” start chasing them. They find refuge in the Metkayina clan, but they have to learn how to survive using water.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of the Sullivan family, which includes Jake, Neytiri, and their kids. The characters encounter Steven Lang’s tribe and how they respond to their attacks. The sequel is more about interpersonal relationships interspersed with heavy graphics.