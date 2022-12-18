Avatar: The Way of Water box office collection: James Cameron’s film crosses Rs 100 crores worldwide on day 2

With a dedicated 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s latest outing – Avatar: The Way Of Water, immerses everyone in the visually enchanting magical world created by him. The film opened in Indian theatres with a massive Rs 40 crore, making it the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time. The first one was the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame which earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day. On the second day, Avatar: The Way Of Water exceeded all expectations and managed to earn Rs 100 crore.

Trade expectations:

Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to earn beyond Rs 130 crore in its opening weekend in India. The film might even cross Rs 200 crore in its first week.

Also Read Exclusive Interview | JAMES CAMERON on making Avatar and his experience shooting the sequel of the magnum opus

James Cameron’s vision of creating a magnum opus like the Avatar franchise has been lauded by many of the industry stalwarts as well as audiences.

About Avatar: The Way Of Water:

Avatar 2 follows the life of the Sully family comprising Neytiri, Jake, and their kids. Steven Lang’s Quaritch and his tribe attack them and how Sullys retort forms the story. The sequel is more centered around interpersonal relationships and is about protecting families. The film features Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaana, and Kate Winslet, among others, in lead roles. Avatar: The Way of Water will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.