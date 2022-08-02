August binge-watch platter: From Darlings to House of Dragons, what is streaming on OTT

This month, there are a lot of new seasons of popular shows that are coming up on streaming platforms. Some of these include Delhi Crime, Indian Matchmaker, and Never Have I Ever. There are a variety of shows from teenage rom-com, and political thrillers to docu-dramas that you can stream in August.

Darlings from August 5 on Netflix

In her debut production, Alia Bhatt plays a woman who is very angry at her husband for his abusive behavior. She is joined by talented actors such as Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the film. The story of the film revolves around her character, Badrunissa, who avenges her husband’s actions by giving him the same treatment. The film’s music is composed by Gulzar and Vishal Bharadwaj.

Cash Course from August 5 on Prime Videos

The film, which is directed by Vijay Maurya, explores the ups and downs of a student’s life in today’s competitive world. It features an ensemble cast that includes Annu Kapoor, Hridhu Haroon, Riddhi Kumar, Aryan Singh, Anvesha Vij, Udit Arora, Bidita Bag, and Bhanu Uday. “Crash Course is a drama series that follows the life of eight new students who have come to study in Kota’s two biggest, rival coaching institutes. ” says the synopsis of the movie

Indian Matchmaking from August 10 on Netflix

Sima Taparia, who became popular as the “Sima Aunty” of Indian Matchmaker, will be back in the second season of the show to help single people find their ideal partners. During the first season of the show, she traveled the world to meet potential partners. Although it’s not yet clear who will be returning to the show, Pradhyuman and Aparna Shewakramani will be returning as themselves as is evident from the trailer.

Never Have I Ever from August 12 on Netflix

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s character, Devi, will be back in the third season of the show as she learns how being in a relationship can also bring about its share of problems. The trailer for the show suggests that the life of Devi and her friends will be much more chaotic than it was in the previous seasons.

Tamil rockerz from August 10 on SonyLIV

The SonyLIV series explores the dark side of the piracy industry and how it affects the lives of various people. It follows the story of Rudra, a cop played by Arun Vijay, who has to fight against time and the unruly fans in order to secure a highly-anticipated movie from a notorious group of cyber pirates. Some of the key actors who play pivotal roles in the show include Vani Bhajan, Ishwarya Menon, and Azhagam Perumal.

House of Dragons from August 22 on Disney Plus Hotstar

Based on the book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon is a 10-part series that will introduce the story of House Targaryens. It will take place two hundred years before the events of Game Of Thrones. The series stars Patrick Considine as Viserys, who was chosen by the lords of Winterfell to succeed the old King, Jerhaerys Targaryen. Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon.

Maharani Season 2 from August 26 on SonyLiv

The second season of Maharani, which is a political drama, will feature a power struggle between Bheema Bharti and his wife, CM rani played by Huma Qureshi. This will be the first time that the couple will be facing each other since they were shot in the first season. The show’s director, Ravindra Nath Gautam, also features other actors such as Vineet Kumar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, and Inaamulhaq.

Delhi Crime Season 2 from August 26 on Netflix

Following the successful first season of Delhi Crime, which was critically acclaimed, Netflix has brought back the show for its second season. The second season will feature the return of Vartika Chaturvedi, who is played by Shefali Shah. She will be working on a case involving Neeti Singh, who is her new assistant of her, and her right-hand man, Bhupendra Singh. This season will be directed by Tanuj Chopra.