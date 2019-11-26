Attention DTH customers! Is getting free-to-air channels on DTH connections your right? Check details

Four private DTH operators including Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV and Sun have a combined subscriber base of 67 million households in India.

Last week in Lok Sabha, Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangre and Pratima Bhoumik, Members of Parliament, asked whether getting free-to-air channels on DTH connections, particularly Doordarshan channels, is the right of consumer after they have paid onetime charges of DTH installation which includes Set top box and Dish, etc. just like in incoming services in mobile telephones. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, replied that according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India – TRAI’s new regulatory framework, a DTH subscribers has to pay a minimum amount equal to the network capacity fee which is declared by the distributors of TV channels (i.e. the DTH operators, MSO or Multi-System operators, HITS or Headened-In-The-Sky operators and IPTV or operators). That amount would be a maximum Rs. 130 per month, excluding taxes. This amount is for subscribing a network capacity of upto initial 100 SD or standard definition channels.

Javdekar added that payment of NCF or network capacity fee which is declared by DPOs or Distribution Platform Operators is necessary to be active on the platform and also to receive any channel including those from Doordarshan’s network.

Replying to another question, Javdekar informed the Lok Sabha that approximately 33 million homes have access to Doordarshan’s Free Dish whereas four private DTH operators including Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV and Sun have a combined subscriber base of 67 million households in India.

Last month, TRAI announced new recommendations on KYC of DTH subscribers. TRAI said that a subscriber’s identity should be authenticated by the DTH operator. The DTH Operator should also ensure installing the connection only at the mentioned address, as given in the application form of consumer. TRAI also mentioned that there is not needed for the DTH operators to physically verify address every now and then as it will pose huge cost to the DTH operators and inconvenience to the consumers.