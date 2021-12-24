Atrangi Re opens to warm reviews, actor Dhanush’s magic and A R Rahman’s Music win hearts

The Anand L Rai directed film which has Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead role has been received warmly on the bank of the solid performance by Dhanush and Khan along with heart-touching music rendered by veteran music composer A R Rahman.

Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re has released today and seems to have won hearts of both the audience and critics. The Anand L Rai directed film which has Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead role has been received warmly on the bank of the solid performance by Dhanush and Khan along with heart-touching music rendered by veteran music composer A R Rahman. Among those who have watched the film in the early shows of the film are film critics like Ashoke Pandit, Rajasekar, Rames Bala, Sreedhar Pillai and Kamal R Khan among others.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit described the film as a piece of director Anand L Rai’s heart and said that the music composed by A R Rahman is the soul of the film. Heaping praise on the Raanjhanna actor, Pandit said tha Dhanush’s simplicity is magical in the film. Giving a rating of 3.2 stars out of five, noted critic Rajasekar said that the pair of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is brilliant, intense and likable. A similar rating was given by critic Ramesh Bala who awarded the film with 3.5 stars out of 5 and noted that the film is on its path to solidify the fandom of actor Dhanush in the Hindi heartland. Bala said that the audience is always surprised by something new that actor Dhanush brings to every film he is a part of.

Film critic Kamaal R Khan who usually stokes controversies with his review of the films was also all praise for the film. The critic noted that the film presents a new and emotional concept in the film. Terming the film director Anand L Rai’s best, Khan said that all actors have done a great job in the film along with magic created by composer A R Rahman.

However, not all reviews of the film were positive as the Indian Express’s noted film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review that the film was supposed to be a meaningful magical mystery tour but ends up as a misfire. Gupta said that the premise of the film and the new concept holds out promise but execution of the film is a downward spiral. Gupta in her review only awarded 1.5 stars to the film out of five.