Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wedding: No phone policy, limited guests, and other important rules for attendees

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot on January 23, 2022, the family confirmed. The guests have been requested to follow a few policies in the duo’s marriage which have been doing rounds on the internet. The wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies will be taking place in Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding festivities began on Sunday (January 22) with the mehendi ceremony. Earlier in the day, Suneil Shetty greeted the media and confirmed the wedding and said that special arrangements for the paparazzi have been made at the venue.

Suniel said, “Main kal bachhon ko leke aata hoon.” (I will come with the kids tomorrow). He then said in Marathi that tomorrow he will get the entire family so that the paps can take pictures. Suniel thanked them for their love and made sure that there are proper arrangements made for them.

Earlier, the family had requested the media to follow the protocol. As per a report by TimesNow, as many as 100 guests from both sides will be attending the wedding, and they have been requested not to share any photos or videos from the procession. Even their mobile phones will be kept away during the wedding. “The couple will host a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai,” a source close to the Shetty family told us. The source further said that a big wedding bash has been planned for the film industry and cricket bigwigs after the IPL wraps up in May.

Guests

According to the reports, a slew of celebrities from Bollywood and the sports fraternity will be attending the lavish wedding in Khandala. Some of the noted names include Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Jackie Shroff, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

For the unversed, KL Rahul is currently on break. An earlier statement by BCCI stated that the cricketer was rested for the upcoming series against New Zealand due to “family commitments.”

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor; the film was released in 2019. She was seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie. Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in the film Hero in 2015.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. According to reports, they met through a mutual friend and became close friends, and soon their friendship turned into love.