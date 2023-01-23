Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding: A look at how their love story started

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and ace cricketer KL Rahul are set to tie the knot today (January 23). Confirming the wedding, Suniel Shetty on Sunday told the paparazzi that the couple will pose for them. He said, “Main kal bachhon ko leke aata hoon.” (I will come with the kids tomorrow). He then said in Marathi that tomorrow he will get the entire family so that the paps can take pictures. Suniel thanked them for their love and made sure that there are proper arrangements made for them.

The pre-wedding festivities began on Saturday, January 21. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expected to host a grand function after the Indian Premier League.

While we are waiting to see their wedding pictures, here’s a look at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story.

Their first meeting

In February 2019, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend and hit it off in no time. After meeting each other for a while, the two fell in love. Initially, the two decided to keep their relationship under wraps. However, fans got to know about their relationship when designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about the same on social media. He posted, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur (sic).”

Making it Instagram official

In December 2019, the couple took to Instagram to post their first picture together. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty had apparently visited Thailand to celebrate New Year. Later, they wished each other on their birthdays and commented on each other’s social media posts.

In 2021, KL Rahul shared a lovey-dovey photo with Athiya Shetty on Instagram and wished her on her birthday. Even last year, the duo shared adorable birthday wishes for each other. Despite this, they never really spoke about their relationship in public.

Athiya Shetty soon started accompanying KL Rahul on the Indian team’s overseas tours further confirming that he was the one for her.

At the screening of Tadap

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul came together for their first endorsement. Later that year, KL Rahul also attended the screening of Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty. The couple entered the event holding each other’s hands and posed for photos. This suggested that Rahul is close to the Shetty family. Rahul has since been spotted with Athiya on several occasions.