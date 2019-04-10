Athiran trailer: Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi offer a gripping visual feast this Vishu for Malayalam movie goers!

Athiran trailer offers a gripping and mysterious window into a narrative that is visually rich and yet filled with dark and disturbing moments

For movie buffs, Fahadh Faasil’s movies are a special treat. The movie trailer of his upcoming film with Sai Pallavi, Athiran has been unveiled on Monday. Right from Fahadh’s ‘Chappa Kurissu’ to the critically acclaimed film ‘Kumblangi Nights’, the actor’s ability to trigger the interest and anticipation of movie goers marks his signature style. For the same reason, it comes as no big surprise that the Fahadh Faasil starrer, Athiran’s trailer is gripping and holds the promise of being a glued-to-your-seat kind of thriller.

Showing the background of a psychiatric hospital, the Athiran trailer offers a gripping and mysterious window into a narrative that is visually rich and yet filled with dark and disturbing moments. Your first glimpse is of Fahadh Faasil cautiously walking down a prison-like space, asking “Is there anyone here?”. The sound effects are as dark as the overall look and feel of the trailer itself.

Watch Athiran’s trailer below:

From here onward, the images are scattered into multiple fragments showcasing different characters in the film.

A fascinating aspect is that each character shown in the Athiran trailer adds to the Gothic-like feel surrounding the dark narrative. You also see a tagline ‘A Hospital with Secrets’.

The fleeting glimpses of Sai Pallavi in her vibrant red-and-white ‘Kalaripayattu’ gear also add to the mystery quotient of the Athiran trailer. After ‘Premam’ with Nivin Pauly and ‘Kali’ with Dulquer Salman, ‘Athiran’ marks Sai Pallavi’s third Malayalam film.

The trailer also shows Atul Kulkarni in the role of a doctor. The Athiran star cast includes Renji Panicker, Shanthi Krishna and Sudev, among others.

For Malayali movie goers, this will be an interesting blend of actors to watch. Atul Kulkarni was last seen in Anjali Menon’s Prithviraj starrer ‘Koode’, a critically acclaimed Malayalam film that explored the issue of child abuse and death with sensitivity and subtlety.

Debutant director Vivek is directing the film and P.F.Matthew has written the story. Most of the film scenes were shot in Ooty, a place which is known to be a favourite among Malayali film makers. Ooty is known for its greenery, quaint cottages, picturesque landscapes and delightful post-card-like charm.

Athiran is set to release on April 12, which marks it as an early Vishu release.