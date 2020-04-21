  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan interacts with fans on Twitter, gets witty and serious!

By: |
Published: April 21, 2020 11:45:55 AM

The response from his fans was prompt, with the hashtag trending on number one quickly and over 51,000 tweets with the hashtag within an hour.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ask SRK, Shah Rukh Khan Twitter, SRK answers fans, SRK fan questions, srk fan interactionsAt the end of the session, the actor thanked everyone for participating, and asked everyone to maintain social distancing. (Image: Reuters)

Ask SRK: Trending number one on Twitter in India is the hashtag Ask SRK. The trend started when actor Shah Rukh Khan that “ask SRK” was a good idea and told his fans to ask him questions using the hashtag. However, in his signature witty and quirky manner, he said that the session would not be too long, because he has to go do “nothing” for some time, before doing more of “nothing” later.

The response from his fans was prompt, with the hashtag trending on number one quickly and over 51,000 tweets with the hashtag within an hour.

Related News

He replied to over 20 tweets, some witty and some serious answers. One of the users asked him for suggestions on how to quit smoking. To that, the actor responded that the user was looking for inspiration at the wrong place, an indication to the fact that the actor himself smokes. However, he wished the user luck for his endeavour to quit smoking.

A user also said that SRK must have read a lot of scripts for films, and asked him to sign at least one film now. To that, the actor said that he is ready to sign, but who would shoot at a time like this?

Upon being asked for the best wishes by a UPSC aspirant, SRK wished all the aspirants appearing for any exams.

A user told Shah Rukh Khan that she was watching his films to pass the time during the lockdown. To this, the actor responded that he hopes we can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic faster than the number of movies he has done.

A user also told the actor to keep his fans posted about any films he chooses to do with directors Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar or Siddharth Anand. To this, the actor responded with wit, asking the user if SRK should also forward the movie scripts to him. He also assured the user that he will be doing a lot of films.

When a user asked how the actor ignored people who spoke ill of him, the actor said that his father taught him to see no evil, speak no evil and hear no evil, and said that he follows that principle till date.

At the end of the session, the actor thanked everyone for participating, and asked everyone to maintain social distancing and maintain their hygiene. He also asked everyone to respect the people who are on the ground and working to fight the disease.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Ask SRK Shah Rukh Khan interacts with fans on Twitter gets witty and serious!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: ALTBalaji digital subscriptions up 60% during Coronavirus lockdown
2Wow! Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli team up for next film
3Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan’s anthem against COVID-19 released! Listen here