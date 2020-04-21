Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan interacts with fans on Twitter, gets witty and serious!

At the end of the session, the actor thanked everyone for participating, and asked everyone to maintain social distancing. (Image: Reuters)

Ask SRK: Trending number one on Twitter in India is the hashtag Ask SRK. The trend started when actor Shah Rukh Khan that “ask SRK” was a good idea and told his fans to ask him questions using the hashtag. However, in his signature witty and quirky manner, he said that the session would not be too long, because he has to go do “nothing” for some time, before doing more of “nothing” later.

The response from his fans was prompt, with the hashtag trending on number one quickly and over 51,000 tweets with the hashtag within an hour.

He replied to over 20 tweets, some witty and some serious answers. One of the users asked him for suggestions on how to quit smoking. To that, the actor responded that the user was looking for inspiration at the wrong place, an indication to the fact that the actor himself smokes. However, he wished the user luck for his endeavour to quit smoking.

Eh…you are looking for answers in the wrong place my friend. Best of luck with your endeavour. https://t.co/pl4Kgu4Jmh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

A user also said that SRK must have read a lot of scripts for films, and asked him to sign at least one film now. To that, the actor said that he is ready to sign, but who would shoot at a time like this?

Abe sign to kar doon…abhi shooting kaun karega!! https://t.co/KwCDQY8q9L — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Upon being asked for the best wishes by a UPSC aspirant, SRK wished all the aspirants appearing for any exams.

All the best to everyone appearing for exams as and when. https://t.co/9vDQGIzeke — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

A user told Shah Rukh Khan that she was watching his films to pass the time during the lockdown. To this, the actor responded that he hopes we can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic faster than the number of movies he has done.

Hope we overcome the virus…faster than the number of movies I have done. Insha Allah https://t.co/FYai9ZYx07 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

A user also told the actor to keep his fans posted about any films he chooses to do with directors Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar or Siddharth Anand. To this, the actor responded with wit, asking the user if SRK should also forward the movie scripts to him. He also assured the user that he will be doing a lot of films.

Is it alright if I can forward the scripts to you also. Don’t stress will do lots of films my man. https://t.co/8eskzncP59 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

When a user asked how the actor ignored people who spoke ill of him, the actor said that his father taught him to see no evil, speak no evil and hear no evil, and said that he follows that principle till date.

बापू जी ने सिखाया था..बुरा मत देखो, ना सुनो, ना कहो । उसी का पालन करता हूँ आज तक। https://t.co/XslM2Km7ry — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

At the end of the session, the actor thanked everyone for participating, and asked everyone to maintain social distancing and maintain their hygiene. He also asked everyone to respect the people who are on the ground and working to fight the disease.