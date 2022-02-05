Ashneer Grover’s ‘Roadies’ rant to Namita’s ‘I’m out’ dialogue, here are best of Shark Tank memes

Audience are now hooked to this new format show where the judges called the sharks never mince words and their harsh judgements has now found a newfound world of fandom and celebrityhood.

Business reality show Shark Tank is becoming more of meme fodder for netizens than being a platform for entrepreneurs to win investments. Moving attention from year-on-year reality shows, audience are now hooked to this new format show where the judges called the sharks never mince words and their harsh judgements has now found a newfound world of fandom and celebrityhood.

The meme factory has inspired brands like Zomato, Housing.com and even influencers to mimic the shark and their sharp reactions or re-purposing their words with a different situation. The biggest push for the memes has come from the sharks themselves, experts said. They are resharing memes, following back meme pages, and even collaborating with meme artists as the ride the tide of their new found popularity.

Sharks on the show include BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover, Boat cofounder Aman Gupta, Emcure executive director of Namita Thapar, People Group founder Anupam Mittal, Lenskart cofounder Peyush Bansal, Mamaearth cofounder Ghazal Alagh, and Sugar cosmetics cofounder Vineeta Singh.

Here is a look back at some of the most meme-worthy lines by the sharks