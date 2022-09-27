Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020

Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old actor made her acting debut in 1959 with Dil Deke Dekho opposite Shammi Kapoor. As a child artist, the actor featured in the 1952 film Maa and Baap Beti that released in 1954. Asha featured in many movies throughout her career such as Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Teesri Manzil and Do Badan (1966), Kati Patang (1970), Caravan (1971), and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978) among others. In the 90s, Asha featured in fewer films. She was seen in Professor Ki Padosan and Bhagyawan (1993), Ghar Ki Izzat (1994) and Andolan (1995).

Also a director and producer, Parekh had helmed the acclaimed TV drama Kora Kagaz in the late 1990s.

Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Smt Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.



The Dadasaheb Phalke Award shall be presented by the Hon President of India at

68th NFA in Vigyan Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/3MPa0HhvDL — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 27, 2022

Asha opened up to Harper’s bazaar India recently on why she decided to not get married. She said, “I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets.”

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in the field of cinema. In 2019, it was awarded to Rajinikanth. It is given in the memory of Dadasaheb Phalke, who is regarded as the ‘father of Indian cinema’, having made the first Hindi movie, Raja Harishchandra.

With PTI inputs