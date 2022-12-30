As the year comes to a close, travel back in time with these 11 childhood classics on Disney+ Hotstar

The end of 2022 is almost upon us and with another year gone by, it’s another chance for nostalgia to hit us. Being on the cusp of a new year really puts time in perspective, making us think back to the good old days of our lives. We remember the books we used to read, the music we once loved and the much-watched movies we now consider classics. With 2023 right around the corner, get ready for a blast from the past with these 11 Disney movies, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, that will make you feel young again!

Ratatouille

Remy, a rat, aspires to become a renowned French chef. He teams up with an inept young man and scores a job in a restaurant started by his idol.

Finding Nemo

When Nemo, a young clownfish, is unexpectedly carried far from home, his father and Dory embark on a journey to find Nemo.

Cars

A hot-shot racecar named Lightning McQueen gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of friendship and family.

Home Alone

Kevin is left behind while his entire family goes on a vacation. His toys and quick thinking are too much for a pair of burglars who decide to loot his home.

Toy Story

When a flashy new toy named Buzz Lightyear enters the world of a pull-string cowboy named Woody, it sparks an outrageously funny tiff.

Bambi

In the heart of the forest, Bambi sets out to explore his new world with his friends, Thumper and Flower, with some guidance by the wise friend Owl.

Tarzan

Tarzan, a human boy raised by the gorillas, is forced to choose between a civilized life with his ladylove Jane and the life he loves with his gorilla family.

Winnie The Pooh

Winnie the Pooh and friends, Tigger, Rabbit, Piglet, Owl, Kanga, Roo and Eeyore reunite in a wild quest to save Christopher Robin from an imaginary culprit.

Lady and the Tramp

An adventure about Lady, a pampered cocker spaniel, and Tramp, a roguish mutt, with whom she learns what it means to be footloose and leash-free.

The Lion King

Naive cub Simba is made to believe that he killed his father, hence he flees into exile. After several years, he returns to claim his kingdom.

The Jungle Book

Mowgli makes his way to the man village with Bagheera, the wise panther, on the way he meets new friends who teach him the true meaning of friendship.