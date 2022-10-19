Aryan Khan drug case: NCB points out ‘many irregularities’ in Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a report said that the Aryan Khan case has many irregularities. As per NDTV report, the agency said that “there were several irregularities in the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, an internal report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found, flagging “suspicious behavior” on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency”.

Aryan, 24, was arrested along with 19 others from a Goa-bound cruise ship last year on October 3. He had to spend over 20 days in prison before getting the bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

A source was quoted saying, “The investigation found that there were many irregularities in the case. Questions have also been raised about the intention of the officers involved in the investigation.” A Special Investigation Team was set up by the NCB to probe allegations of impropriety by its officers in their handling of the Aryan Khan case. It has sent its vigilance report to its headquarters in Delhi, officials said. However, it was found that there had been selective targeting of some people, sources said, reports NDTV.

“The role of 7 to 8 NCB officers has been found to be suspicious in this case, for which departmental inquiry has been initiated. Permission has been sought from senior officers to take action against those who are outside NCB,” it said further.