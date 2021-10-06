Arvind Trivedi who played Ravan in Ramayan dies at 82, PM Modi, co-stars pay tribute

Arvind Trivedi died at 82 from heart attack

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi known for playing Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV series Ramayan passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack. He was aged 82 and was suffering from age-related illness.

The news was confirmed by Trivedi’s nephew. Talking to the Indian Express, he said that Trivedi’s health deteriorated in the last couple of years. He passed away at around 9.30 pm ‘peacefully at his home’, surrounded by his family. His body was later cremated at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground in Kandivali on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his respect for the late actor and condolences to his family and admirers. Calling him an ‘exceptional actor’, Modi said he was also passionate about public work and he will be remembered for generations for his work in Ramayan.

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

Actor Dipika Chikhlia who played ‘Sita’ called him ‘fine human being’ and expressed her ‘heart felt comdolences’ for the actor’s family. Co-actors Arun Govil who played Ram and Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman too paid their tribute to the late actor. “I am speechless. I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman.” said Lahri. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also gave his heartfelt condolences to the near ones of the actor.

Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe???? Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De…I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman … ???????? pic.twitter.com/RtB1SgGNMh — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) October 6, 2021

Trivedi attained popularity with Ramayanaa but also featured in other Doordarshan shows like Vikram Aur Betaal. He featured in Gujarati films like Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), Kunwarbai Nu Mamerun (1974), Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya (1998) to mention few. In his career spanning 30 years in the Gujarati film industry he did almost 300 films. Later he became the acting chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002 to 2003.