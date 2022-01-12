Arun Govil was once schooled by a fan for smoking; Here’s what happened

Arun shared that the incident happened on the sets of a Tamil mythological film where he was playing the role of Balaji Tirupati.

Actor Arun Govil shot to fame with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. He became a household name as the Doordarshan show became popular and was much loved and respected as Lord Rama. So much was the audience’s adoration for the actor that they started touching his feet out of respect. Ramayana was telecast again in 2020 during the first lockdown and made huge TRPs.

However, utter devotion of his fans to his character, once caught the actor in a tight spot. During a guest appearance at the Kapil Sharma Show, he shared how he was once scolded by a fan for smoking. Arun shared that the incident happened on the sets of a Tamil mythological film where he was playing the role of Balaji Tirupati.

Arun shared that he used to be an avid smoker back in those days and one day after lunch in between the shots he thought of catching up on some smoking. He lit a cigarette and stood in a lonely corner and even tried to hid behind a curtain but a person out of nowhere came to him and started complaining to him about something. Although he couldn’t understand his language, from his gestures it was evident that he was ‘abusing him ‘ and that made him very upset about him.

When he called someone to translate what he was saying, the third person told him that he is being considered god but he is given to the habit of smoking.

Arun said that was the last time he smoked and eventually gave up on smoking.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Arun had said how his fans referred to him as Lord Ram and that was a big thing for him. It was after acting on the advice of film director Sooraj Barjatya that he passed the look test for Lord Ram.