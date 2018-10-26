Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake starring Shahid Kapoor to be called ‘Kabir Singh’

Shahid Kapoor will have the lead role in the film.

The Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy has finally been named. The makers of the film have named it Kabir Singh. The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani went on floors recently. It is being directed by Sandeep Vanga, who earlier directed the Telugu original starring Vijay Deverakonda.

“When we started work on the Hindi script, it was a very exciting journey. KABIR SINGH, as the protagonist’s name, came naturally, considering the character’s graph. KABIR SINGH has the same punch and madness of Arjun Reddy,” Sandeep was quoted as saying.

Revealing the title of the film, Shahid Kapoor tweeted, “#ArjunReddy was loved and appreciated now it is time for #KabirSingh! Get reddy to see him in 2019.”

It was actress Tara Sutaria who was earlier playing the lead role in the movie, but after she backed out, Kiara was roped in. Tara will make her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’. Kiara is expected to join the cast in the first week of November.

“#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @TSeries @MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can’t wait to join you’ll super soon,” Kiara Advani tweeted earlier.

The film will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. Shahid Kapoor will sport four different looks in the movie. He has been preparing for it since last few months. The team may move to Delhi in December-January.