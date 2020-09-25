  • MORE MARKET STATS

Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19, to retest next week

By: |
September 25, 2020 2:03 PM

The 47-year-old actor had revealed on Thursday that the shooting of the ZEE5 film was stopped with immediate effect after his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari contracted the novel disease.

Arjun Rampal, covid 19 test, ZEE5 film, Manav Kaul, Mumbai COVID-19 tally, latest news on coronavirus pandemicTaking to Twitter, Rampal said that he will be undergoing another test after four days on the advice of his doctors. (File photo: IE)

Actor Arjun Rampal, who is in home quarantine after his co-actors from “Nail Polish” tested positive for COVID-19, on Friday said that the result of his test has come out negative. The 47-year-old actor had revealed on Thursday that the shooting of the ZEE5 film was stopped with immediate effect after his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari contracted the novel disease.

Taking to Twitter, Rampal said that he will be undergoing another test after four days on the advice of his doctors.
“Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers,” he wrote.

Related News

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, “Nail Polish” went on floors on September 15. The film will be released on ZEE5.
On Thursday, Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,92,427 with 54 fresh deaths taking the toll to 8,658.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19 to retest next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HC asks Raut to reply to Kangana’s plea on bungalow demolition
2Drugs case: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh summoned by NCB
3Singapore-based firm offers $10 million investment for film academy in UP Film City