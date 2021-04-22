Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19, credits vaccine for his swift recovery

The actor took to Instagram and said he recovered from the virus quickly thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine. "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind (sic).
The actor appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and continue to follow strict safety protocols amid the pandemic.
Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, less than a week after he contracted the virus. Rampal, 48, had opened up about his diagnosis on April 17 and said he was “asymptomatic” and was under home quarantine.
