  • MORE MARKET STATS

Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19, credits vaccine for his swift recovery

By: |
April 22, 2021 4:26 PM

The actor took to Instagram and said he recovered from the virus quickly thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine. "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind (sic).

The actor appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and continue to follow strict safety protocols amid the pandemic.

Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, less than a week after he contracted the virus. Rampal, 48, had opened up about his diagnosis on April 17 and said he was “asymptomatic” and was under home quarantine.

The actor took to Instagram and said he recovered from the virus quickly thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine. “My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind (sic).

Related News

“One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms,” Rampal wrote.

The actor appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and continue to follow strict safety protocols amid the pandemic.

“Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light,” he added.

With 7,684 new cases, Mumbai’s caseload on Wednesday rose to 6,01,590. The city also recorded 62 deaths, highest in a day since July 21, 2020 when the same number of fatalities had been witnessed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19 credits vaccine for his swift recovery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Salman Khan’s Radhe to release on multiple platforms on Eid
2Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to TV; ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia says ‘history is repeating itself’
3Telugu Film industry hits speed breaker over Covid-19 surge after a great run with Krack and Vakeel Saab