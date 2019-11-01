Arjun Kapoor’s historical film ‘Panipat’ gets release date

Panipat: The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead and Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in special appearance.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus “Panipat” will hit the theatres on December 6 this year. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead and Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in special appearance. The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761.

The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies— the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh. Sunita Gowarikar is producing the film under her banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar’s company, Vision World.

Also Read | Netflix binge watching for 30 mins is bad for environment, here’s what you can do!

“Our film ‘Panipat’ will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance,” Sunita said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarka, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said it was their privilege to associate with the film.

“The scale, grandeur and compelling story telling will make it an unputdownable watch when the film opens in theatres,” he added.

Shelatkar said the movie is a visual spectacle and he hopes the audiences will enjoy it. “We are proud to be a part of such a film which will showcase one of the biggest battles ever fought. ‘Panipat’ will also show how this battle changed history. Being directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, we are sure that this will be a visual treat for all of us.”

Reliance Entertainment will release the film worldwide.