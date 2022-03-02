Are you a ‘TrueFan’ of Bollywood stars? Try this platform for celebrity fans by Nimish Goel

TrueFan allows fans to get personalized video messages from celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, etc.

It’s 2015, a conference room of a lavish Mumbai hotel was buzzing with action as a consulting team prepared for a big client meeting the following morning. A young consultant took a break and the feelings of a fan overpowered him; he gate-crashed Rohit Sharma’s wedding, happening in the same hotel, to meet his idol, Virat Kohli. That was Nimish Goel, CEO and co-founder of TrueFan who has always been just like us, a fan who wants one moment with his favourite celebrity. In a market of over a billion fans, TrueFan claims to be on a mission to democratize celebrity access and enable fans across the nation to connect deeply with their favourite celebrities.

TrueFan allows fans to get personalized video messages from celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, etc. Talking to FinancialExpress.com Nimish Goel said, “In just 6 months of launching our first product, we have grown 8x with 50% MoM growth and have amassed 40,000 paying users coming from 6200 cities. In our journey of making celebrities a big part of their fans’ lives, me and my team plan on launching many more experiences like exclusive content, merchandise, AR/VR and NFTs, across many top celebrities from Bollywood, Cricket, Tollywood, Regionals, etc., in the next 5 years.”



Strong businesses like Cameo, MasterClass and Patreon being built in the celebrity fan engagement space globally points towards the timing being right for TrueFan. “This start-up has already started revolutionizing this exciting and yet uncatered-for space one step at a time and is all geared to emerge as the king in this space. Abhi toh party shuru hui hai,” Goel exclaimed.