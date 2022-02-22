Are Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan Insta official now? ‘Bestest Sunday’ picture intensifies dating rumours!

Hrithik Roshan was photographed with Saba Azad last month on a dinner date at a Mumbai cafe.

Actor-cum-singer Saba Azad, who is currently rumoured to be dating Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, met his family on Sunday for lunch. Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan took to Instagram and shared a picture of the whole family including Hrithik’s mother Pinky, niece Suranika, cousin Pashmina Roshan as well as Saba among others.

“Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time,” the picture caption read. Hrithik commented on the post saying, “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun.” And Saba called it the “bestest Sunday”.

Hrithik was photographed with Saba last month on a dinner date at a Mumbai cafe. The cameras followed the duo as they made their way towards their car, and Hrithik was captured holding Saba’s hand. A few days ago, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also gave a shout to Saba on Instagram. Sussanne shared a picture of Saba on stage at an event in Mumbai. She captioned the post, “What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” Saba responded to the post and wrote, “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night.”

Saba made her debut in 2008 with ‘Dil Kabaddi’. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011 film, ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’. She is currently seen in the web series ‘Rocket Boys’, which is streaming on SonyLIV.