Are Kate Hudson, Nick Jonas living together?

Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas’ romance is blooming day by day and it is not just that they are regularly spotted together, they are also reportedly living together in New York.

The ‘Jealous’ singer was spotted checking in Tribeca hotel in NYC, but coincidently or one should say, interestingly, few minutes before him, the 36-year-old actress was snapped entering the same hotel, flaunting toned abs, TMZ.com reported.

Before this, the much-in-love couple was seen hanging out together in Disney World and Miami.