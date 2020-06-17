Arbaaz Khan ready to take legal action against Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap

Dabangg marked Abhinav’s directorial debut.

Abhinav Kashyap allegations: Actor Arbaaz Khan set to take legal action against Dabangg director! In the last few days,many discussions on Bollywood and nepotism have come into the spotlight, triggering debates from various actors and actresses in the film industry to talk about it openly. Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, known for directing the first film of the Dabangg series starring Salman Khan, made some statements regarding his experience in Bollywood. Following this, Arbaaz Khan, talking to IE, confirmed that he would be answering to Kashyap’s allegations with a legal move, the IE report said.

In a Facebook post, Kashyap alleged that Arbaaz Khan and his family tried to sabotage his career, due to which he pulled out of the Dabangg franchise after the first film and also subsequently quit making films. He claimed that once he signed with a second production company, Arbaaz Khan called the owner of the company and threatened him to drop Kashyap. He further alleged that when he moved to another company, the same thing happened.

Brother of director Anurag Kashyap, Abhinav had made his directorial debut with Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Dabangg, which he also co-wrote along with Dilip Shukla. His second film was the 2013 movie Besharam starring Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, and it failed to perform well at the box office, after which he has not been involved in any project. Before his directorial career, he worked as an assistant film maker in Mani Ratnam-directorial Yuva, in which he also acted. He has worked in a total of nine films in the capacity of actor, director as well as writer, of which one movie has been unreleased.