AR Rahman’s take on why he has been composing less for Bollywood

After many award winning hits, renowned music composer and singer AR Rahman has been composing less music for Bollywood industry. He has recently worked for Sushant Singh Rajput’s just released Dil Bechara. Discussing his work in Bollywood, Rahman opened up about why his work in Bollywood has reduced over the years. Rahman told Radio Mirchi that he does not reject movies that are good but there have been some rumours about him within the industry spread by “a gang” due to some misunderstandings.

Rahman said Mukesh Chhabra, who has made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, approached him for writing music for this film. “I gave him four songs in two days,” the report quoted Rahman as saying. Soon after Mukesh told Rahman that many people in the industry asked the director not to approach and told many stories. It was then when Rahman realised why he has been doing less work for Bollywood movies and why good movies are not given to him, The Indian Express reported.

Rahman said he has been doing dark movies now as there is a whole gang which has been working against him “without them knowing that they are doing harm.” Rahman, according to the report, said that, people have been keen to listen to his stuff which has been prevented by many in the industry. “It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff,” Rahman added.

The report highlighted that Rahman has openly told everyone that they are welcome to approach him and work with him. The singer-music composer wants to make beautiful music with many in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara which is based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, has been released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.