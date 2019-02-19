Apna time hai khayega: New Amul poster celebrates “Gully Boy” with its new doodle

Apna time hai khayega: New Amul poster celebrates how Ranveer, Alia’s Gully Boy ‘connects with audiences’ (Twitter image/amul_coop)

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is emerging as one of the best films of 2019. After Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika; The Queen of Jhansi, the Zoya Akhtar directed movie is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon. Earning over Rs 72 crore in just 4 days, the musical drama is raking in the moolah. Besides box-office numbers, Gully Boy is being loved for its story, directions and amazing performances by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Now, Amul, known for its hard-hitting and satirical ads on trending topics, has come up with a Gully Boy doodle, which looks interesting all the way. The poster features cartoon versions of Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and reads, ‘Apna Time Hai… Khayega.’ The ad also added, ‘What’s inside the rapper.’ Check out the cool Amul poster.

Amul’s Tweet:

Ranveer Singh shared the poster on his Instagram story and wrote, ‘Ek Number’.

Gully Boy, that borrows from the lives of Mumbai’s Dharavi-based street rappers Divine and Naezy, is the story of an underdog with a dream. Upon its release on February 14, the film received largely positive reviews. The word of mouth for the film has been phenomenal, something that has majorly contributed to its sparkling performance at the box-office.

Watch Trailer:



Also featuring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in significant roles, Gully Boy marks Zoya’s second collaboration with Ranveer after their 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.