Actor Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role in Harry Potter, and his partner, fellow actor Erin Darke, are expecting their first child, as confirmed by Radcliffe’s representative to entertainment outlet E! News.

The news comes after the couple was spotted in New York City, where Darke’s baby bump was visible beneath her hoodie. Radcliffe, aged 33, and Darke, aged 38, have been in a relationship for more than a decade, with rumors of their romance first surfacing when they starred together in the 2013 film ‘Kill Your Darlings’.

In a 2019 interview, Radcliffe spoke about shooting an intimate scene with Darke for the same movie.



“It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,”

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” Radcliffe had said. As per ANI, Radcliffe told Newsweek in October that he “wouldn’t want fame for my kid,” although: “I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets.” “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew,’” added Radcliffe.



