Anushka Sharma’s NH10 box office collections year’s 5th highest opening week grosser with Rs 20.6 crore

Anushka Sharma – one of the youngest producers in the history of Indian cinema – has turned a decent profit with NH10 after its box office collections crossed Rs 14 crore.

Anushka Sharma’s debut production venture NH10, which has been doing good business, becomes the fifth highest opening week grosser of 2015 with box office collections of Rs 20.62 crore.

With its women-centric theme and a dark, gritty and somewhat violent tale of honour killings, the film as well as its lead actress, Anushka Sharma, has been garnering immense appreciation from the critics and audience alike. In this Box Office report, we take a look at the box office collections of the movie while comparing it to the previous releases of the year. While the Akshay Kumar’s ‘Baby’ is still ruling the chart followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Roy’, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Badlapur’ and Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Tevar’, the Anushka Sharma production has managed to beat some popular films like ‘Shamitabh’, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush, and horrex film ‘Alone’, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

The Top 10 opening grosser list of 2015:

Baby (23-Jan-15): Rs 63.82 cr

Roy (13-Feb-15): Rs 41.77 cr

Badlapur (20-Feb-15): Rs 36.31 cr

Tevar (9-Jan-15): Rs 32.64 cr

NH10 (13-Mar-15): Rs 20.62 cr

Shamitabh (6-Feb-15): Rs 19.2 cr

Dolly Ki Doli (23-Jan-15): Rs 18.66 cr

Alone (16-Jan-15): Rs 18.1 cr

Khamoshiyan (30-Jan-15): Rs 11.3 cr

I (Hindi) (16-Jan-15): Rs 11 cr

NH10, which tells a dark, gritty and somewhat violent tale of honour killings and features Anushka Sharma as the main lead, has been garnering immense appreciation from the critics and audience alike.

NH10, which tells a dark, gritty and somewhat violent tale of honour killings and features Anushka Sharma as the main lead, has been garnering immense appreciation from the critics and audience alike.

Considering that the film is still running strong in theatres and also the slow start of this week’s releases, NH10 has the potential to hold its position at the box office in the coming weekend.

Though the film opened on a slow note, Anushka Sharma starrer’s box office collections gathered steam over the weekend, generating Rs 13.30 crore to become the fifth-biggest opening weekend grosser of 2015. It also did well compared to other heroine-centric moves in the recent past – almost double of what ‘Queen’ (Rs 1.80 cr) did on its opening day and much better on the first weekend as Kangana Ranaut’s movie managed to collect just Rs 10 crore. NH10 also bettered Vidya Balan’s Kahaani (Rs 2.95 cr/Rs 13.83 cr), Kangana’s Tanu Weds Manu (Rs 3.26 cr/Rs 11.27 cr) while falling a little behind Rani Mukherje Mardaani (Rs 3.46 cr/Rs 14.46).