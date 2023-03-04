Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; Offer prayers. Watch

Ahead of India’s fourth Test match with Australia, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings. Several videos and pictures of the two seeking divine blessings in the holy shrines have gone viral.

A video of the couple sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims is going viral on social media. They were spotted on Saturday morning, a day after the 3rd Test encounter between India and Australia in Indore came to an end.

“We came here to offer prayers and had a good ‘darshan’ at Mahakaleshwar temple,” said Anushka Sharma as per ANI.

This is not the first time that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited a temple. Earlier, the couple also went to Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika to seek blessings. In Vrindavan, the family visited Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, and in Rishikesh, they visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram.

In a recent interview, Virat Kohli spoke about wife-actor Anushka Sharma, and said she has made ‘massive sacrifices’ as a mother in the last two years. “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement,” Virat said during his recent RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.