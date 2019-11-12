Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cuddle with calves, post more photos from Bhutan trip

Virat too shared images from their trip and praised nature through which his thoughts were merged with divine energy. Both are known for their love-filled Instagram posts.

Actress Anushka Sharma recently shared more photos from her recent trip to Bhutan with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. She has been sharing a steady stream of images from their trip on social media sites. They even celebrated the Virat Kohli’s birthday during the trip.

Anushka shared a post wherein the couple can be seen cuddling calves. She captioned the post saying, ‘Love recognizes love’. Both can be seen wearing trekking gears. They have completed their look with sports watches and solid boots. Anushka’s Bollywood friends went gaga over the post. Zareen Khan commented love and Shraddha Kapoor left a series of heart emojis on the post.

Earlier, the actress had shared three photos on Instagram. That time around, the couple were seen playing with a puppy. The third photo featured her husband Virat surrounded by Buddhist prayer flag walking alongside a mountain pathway.

Prior to this, she had shared a bunch of photographs. She can be seen visiting a Bhutanese ‘sabzi mandi’ as well as a Bhutanese home. They even visited a temple to celebrate Virat Kohli’s 31st birthday. They lit lamps there and Anushka shared a wish for her husband. She called him a blessing and her one true love. She even praised his leadership skills calling his compassion his key for the same.

Virat too shared images from their trip and praised nature through which his thoughts were merged with divine energy. Both are known for their love-filled Instagram posts.

Anushka Sharma was recently involved in controversy by yesteryear cricketer Farokh Engineer who claimed that World Cup selectors were busy bringing Anushka cups of tea instead of doing their jobs. She posted a scathing reply on social media which was cheered on by her industry friends. She set the record straight by further clarifying that she does not even drink tea and prefers to have coffee. On the work front, she is yet to be in another after the failure of Zero helmed by Anand L.Rai starring Shah Rukh Khan opposite her.