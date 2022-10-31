Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, others react to Virat Kohli’s hotel room video leak

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday took to social media to express his disappointment over a fan invading his privacy in his absence. The incident took place in a hotel in Australia, where he is currently residing for the ongoing T20 world cup.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video where a man can be seen making a video of Virat’s hotel room.

Sharing the same, he stated that he is “not okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.” He further requested to “respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

He wrote in the caption, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Take a look:

As he uploaded the post, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and others reacted to the video. While Varun wrote, “Horrible behaviour”, Parineeti commented, “OMFG. New level of low.”

Anushka Sharma too reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Have experiences from incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega’ should know that you are also part of the problem.”

“Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this happens in your bedroom then where is the line?”, the actress further added.

This is not the first time Virat and Anushka requested privacy from their fans and paparazzi. Earlier, the couple asked paps to not click pictures of their daughter Vamika.