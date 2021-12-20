Anushka Sharma thanks paps for not publishing daughter Vamika’s pictures, wants her to ‘live life free’

In a social media post Anushka expressed her gratitude to Indian paparazzi and the media fraternity to not publish pictures and videos of Vamika and asked the few who carried the images/videos to support them to protect their privacy.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli had decided to keep their daughter Vamika away from limelight and has not yet shared pictures of her on social media. Recently, the actress thanked media houses and paparazzi for not circulating pictures and videos of her daughter and respect their ‘privacy’ on the same.

In a social media post Anushka expressed her gratitude to Indian paparazzi and the media fraternity to not publish pictures and videos of Vamika and asked the few who carried the images/videos to support them to protect their privacy. She further asked support for letting her child get a chance to live life freely without media attention and social media.

As Vamika is growing up and they cannot restrict her movement, she asked support from the media fraternity to maintain restraint in clicking or filming her. She also thanked her fan clubs for going out of their way to not post images of her first-born and called the act, ‘kind and mature.’

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Recently as the. Couple left for South Africa for the upcoming Indian cricket series, Virat jumped onto his feet and requested the photographers not to take his daughter’s photos.

Recently, opening up about balancing motherhood and her work commitments she said she wanted to take some time off and understand what kind of work she wants to do next . She also praised Virat’s support for her during the ‘awful’ first three months of her pregnancy when he chose to be by her side and not travel for cricket tournaments.

On the work front, Anushka is producing Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan’s debut, Qala under her banner Clean Slate Filmz, also starring Sakshi Tanwar. She is yet to announce her next acting project.