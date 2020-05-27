Paatal Lok Season 2 possible, says actor turned producer Anushka Sharma

Pataal Lok’s writer Sudip Sharma and Anushka Sharma’s bond dates back to nearly half a decade ago.

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime video: With re-invention being the mantra, actor turned producer Anushka Sharma is keen to experiment with true story telling format as she fully embraces the OTT platform. In an interview to PTI, the actor said she was excited to expand her tryst with content that was true and worked well. Buoyed with the success of Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime video, Sharma outlined her interest in remaining true to storytelling while staying focused with an OTT strategy.

Sharing her content mantra with PTI, Anushka Sharma told the news agency how she has tried to remain true to the stories that she has wanted to tell and continues to do so, hoping for the same appreciation that she has gotten from the audiences today.

Sharma has delved into very different genres and feels that the OTT space has helped her experiment beyond the realm of mainstream entertainment.

With a diverse filmography which includes horror films like Pari to a comedy like Phillauri, she emphasized the role of OTT as a medium. She laid special emphasis on how OTT platforms help in retaining the truth that the storyteller wants to communicate and ensure that creative processes remain free flowing.

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime video: Trust Thy Writer

Credit is due where it is due. Pataal Lok’s writer Sudip Sharma and Anushka Sharma’s bond dates back to nearly half a decade ago. Sharma reminisced about her film NH10 which was also the first Sudip Sharma wrote. She feels that Sudip’s greatest strength as a writer is the ability to simplify complicated things while making them entertaining.

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime video: Professional Vision

As an actor Sharma is known for her ability to stick to the script. However, when it comes to producing content her vision goes beyond the script. On switch in roles, the actor said that she feels that she has always backed content which is unique and has dark themes, yet she doesn’t fall for the categorization of cinema and feels that stories should be seen as ideas which are to be communicated in the most truthful way possible.