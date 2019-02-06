Anushka Sharma finds her doppelganger in Julia Michaels, says ‘been looking for you all my life’

Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels’ uncanny resemblance is breaking the internet. (Photo: Twitter)

Did you know that there are seven look-alikes of you across the world? Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has found one of her doppelgangers in American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels. While the two celebrities were unaware of this fact, but the internet was excited for the two of them to know that they are look-alikes. Now their uncanny resemblance is breaking the internet. The photo of them has caused a stir on Twitter and even Julia Michaels clubbed a photo of the two of them and posted it on social media with the caption “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol ????‍♀????‍♀.” The Sultan actor was quick to react to her doppelganger saying, “OMG YES!! ???? I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life ????”

Watch| Anushka Sharma, Julia Michaels are doppelgangers and Twitterverse can’t keep calm

OMG YES!! ???? I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life ???? https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

The conversation between the two was enough for the Twitterati to go mad. People got excited and they soon started commenting on the picture that showed the uncanny resemblance between the two artists.

Check out some of the reactions here-

We want a meet lol pic.twitter.com/AWSbaCKeZm — saumya. (@dilsevirat18) February 5, 2019

lol ???????? this meme ???????? pic.twitter.com/uGeuk58FHw — RuQia یاسمین Bukhari (@RuqiaYasmeen_10) February 5, 2019

One user even asked the two of them to collaborate for a project. One of then even pitched the idea to filmmaker Manmohan Desai, saying, “Right there you have a plot for a Manmohan Desai film.” Kumbh is also going on!