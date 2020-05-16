Anushka Sharma and Paatal Lok star cast hold virtual celebration amid lockdown; details

The crime thriller Paatal Lok is a story about a cop who gets a chance to investigate a case that involves an assassination attempt of TV journalist.

Anushka Sharma’s production Paatal Lok cast celebrates their Amazon Prime web series opening virtually! Produced by renowned Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, web series Paatal Lok was released yesterday on Amazon Prime. However, the star cast could not celebrate the release in the traditional way where they gather up at a place and screen the new show together. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown following it, members of Paatal Lok held a group video chat where they had a virtual release party. Entire cast and crew members joined the group video chat, a glimpse of which was shared by Anushka Sharma on her Instagram handle.

The 32-year old actress shared the screenshot of the video conference and said at times like these, this is what the success party looks like and added that everyone had a blast. The frame showed Anushka Sharma, lead actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee, and series creator Sudip Sharma along with Paatal Lok’s directors Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The show was launched on Amazon Prime on May 15.

The series also features actors Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Neeraj Kabi. The series has been shot in various parts of the country (around 110 cities). Sudeep Sharma in a media interview had earlier said that for the concept of the series, the three classes- the upper, middle and lower has been associated with the three Loks- Swarg Lok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth) and Paatal Lok (netherworld), respectively.

Meanwhile, the show has received appreciation from many celebrities, including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (also husband of Anushka Sharma). Kohli posted that since his wife is the producer, he had seen the series before it went on streaming and believed the storytelling to be a masterpiece. Commenting on Anushka Sharma’s post, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Siddhant Chaturvedi lauded the series. While Kaif said she is hearing a lot of good things about the show, Dia Mirza said she will start watching it.