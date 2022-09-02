Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah shares her struggles on getting out of a ‘toxic relationship’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer and runs her own YouTube channel which has more than 100k subscribers. From apartment tours to girl talk videos, Aaliyah has a plethora of content for her fans. Recently the star kid opened up about being in a ‘toxic relationship’. She uploaded a video titled ‘Girl Talk Pt 5’ on her YouTube channel and answered a few fan questions. One of them was about handling toxic relationships.



She admitted that she had been in a toxic relationship, and it was not easy to get out of it. “It was hard to get over, especially since there were several years between them,” she shared.



Aaliyah said that while in her tough phase, one of the most important factors that helped her get out of that relationship was to prioritize herself. She said that it is important to put yourself first, especially if your relationship is affecting your mental health. Aliyah was answering a few questions from her YouTube followers about love, friendship, and relationship.



Earlier Aaliyah in a “Ask Me Anything” session on her channel answered a question on nepotism and the advantages of being a star kid. She admitted that being a part of a family who works for Bollywood she gets ‘unfair privileges ‘in some form of news articles, and followers, but she wants to use this advantage to find her own ground where she can talk about things that are extremely important to her like mental health. Aaliyah also shared films and a career in acting, filmmaking never enticed her, but she loves content creation and that is what she wants to do in life.



Currently, Aaliyah is dating entrepreneur and researcher, Shane Gregoire. She frequently shares photos of her with him on social media. In a recent post, she showed off her family and boyfriend at a brunch. Her parents, Arti and Anurag, got married in 2003, but they then separated in 2009.



Recently Aaliyah shared pictures of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with her boyfriend in Mumbai. In the photos, Aaliyah and Shane are seen twinning in white outfits. She moved to a new house in Mumbai earlier this year. The couple recently went to Bali and shared photos from their trip on Instagram. Previously the couple was o a romantic vacation together to Italy, Paris, and Croatia.



In 2014, Aaliyah revealed to her fans that she was leaving Chapman University in California to pursue a career in marketing.