Anurag Kashyap wants SS Rajamouli’s RRR as India’s official entry at Oscars, not Kashmir Files; Here’s why

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, recently said that RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is capable of getting an Oscar nomination. In a recent interview, Kashyap said that RRR, starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn, might get an Oscar nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. Earlier, several Hollywood directors like James Gunn, Russo Brothers, and Edgar Wright praised the film.

Anurag said if the jury will pick RRR, India will definitely have a nomination in the final five. He further explained that he is sure about it because several personalities from the West have reached out to him to praise RRR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. “West has discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR,” he said. He also explained that the movie highly influenced people in the West, and they found it better than Marvel movies.

Released in March, RRR has been one of the biggest films of 2022. It managed to break several box office records and earned Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. On Netflix, the film was viewed for over 47 million hours worldwide and subtitled into 15 different languages. Set in the 1920s, the fictional tale revolves around the life of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. RRR is Alia Bhatt’s first Telugu film.

Anurag also hoped that The Kashmir Flies should not be sent to the Oscars. The film was also released in 2022 and was a commercial hit. However, the movie has been criticised for being a propaganda movie.

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa is set to be released worldwide in theatres on August 19. The film is Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s third collaboration after the romantic drama Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh. Dobaaraa will also reunite Taapsee with her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. Jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose’s banner Athena, Dobaaraa revolves around a woman, who tries to save the life of a boy, who is indirectly involved in a murder, which happened two decades ago.