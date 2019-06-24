Anurag Kashyap says Gangs of Wasseypur is ‘sade sati’ which ruined his life!

By: |
Published: June 24, 2019 2:44:25 PM

This statement came on the day when his film Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 completed 7 years. He termed the 7 years of Gangs of Wasseypur as "Sade-Sati".

Anurag Kashyap reacting to a tweet said that his life got ruined exactly seven years ago.Anurag Kashyap reacting to a tweet said that his life got ruined exactly seven years ago.

One of the most famous and controversial Bollywood film director, producer and screenwriter Anurag Kashyap reacting to a tweet said that his life got ruined exactly seven years ago. This statement came on the day when his film Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 completed 7 years. Blaming the success of Gangs Of Wasseypur, one of his most liked works, he said that “everyone wants me to make films like Gangs of Wasseypur again and again but I have been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation.” He termed the 7 years of Gangs of Wasseypur as “Sade-Sati” and expected it to end by 2019. Sade Sati is a seven and a half year long astrological phase in which planet Saturn (Shani) governs a person’s fortune generally marked by challenges and hardship.

Anurag Kashyap?s Tweet

The statement was made by Kashyap reacting to a tweet of Arré, an Infotainment website. In their tweet, the website mentioned that the dialogues of the gangster film have achieved cult status. The tweet said that some of the movie’s dialogues that include hardcore abuses by Tigmanshu Dhulia sounded poetic and Manoj Bajpayee way of using cuss words elevates it to something Voltaire. The statement was made by the website quoting the 7th anniversary of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Also Read: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer shines despite bad reviews and ‘misogyny’ allegations

Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts and at a very short interval of just two months. The movie is considered as a benchmark in the dark humour segment of Bollywood and was praised a lot by both critics and people. The film is based on the rivalry between two families and centered on the coal mafias of Dhanbad ( a city in Jharkhand) and their power struggle. The film features actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Zeishan Quadri, Richa Chadda among others.

Gangs of Wasseypur is rated at 4.5 stars on Bollywood Hungama. Despite both the part having such a high rating, the overall box office collection was a total of approximately 47 and a half crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Anurag Kashyap says Gangs of Wasseypur is ‘sade sati’ which ruined his life!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop