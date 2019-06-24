Anurag Kashyap says Gangs of Wasseypur is ‘sade sati’ which ruined his life!

One of the most famous and controversial Bollywood film director, producer and screenwriter Anurag Kashyap reacting to a tweet said that his life got ruined exactly seven years ago. This statement came on the day when his film Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 completed 7 years. Blaming the success of Gangs Of Wasseypur, one of his most liked works, he said that "everyone wants me to make films like Gangs of Wasseypur again and again but I have been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation." He termed the 7 years of Gangs of Wasseypur as "Sade-Sati" and expected it to end by 2019. Sade Sati is a seven and a half year long astrological phase in which planet Saturn (Shani) governs a person's fortune generally marked by challenges and hardship. The statement was made by Kashyap reacting to a tweet of Arr\u00e9, an Infotainment website. In their tweet, the website mentioned that the dialogues of the gangster film have achieved cult status. The tweet said that some of the movie's dialogues that include hardcore abuses by Tigmanshu Dhulia sounded poetic and Manoj Bajpayee way of using cuss words elevates it to something Voltaire. The statement was made by the website quoting the 7th anniversary of Gangs of Wasseypur. Also Read:\u00a0Kabir Singh Box Office Collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer shines despite bad reviews and \u2018misogyny\u2019 allegations Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts and at a very short interval of just two months. The movie is considered as a benchmark in the dark humour segment of Bollywood and was praised a lot by both critics and people. The film is based on the rivalry between two families and centered on the coal mafias of Dhanbad ( a city in Jharkhand) and their power struggle. The film features actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Zeishan Quadri, Richa Chadda among others. Gangs of Wasseypur is rated at 4.5 stars on Bollywood Hungama. Despite both the part having such a high rating, the overall box office collection was a total of approximately 47 and a half crore.