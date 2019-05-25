Anurag Kashyap, Ashoke Pandit face-off on Twitter after former tags daughter rape threat in greetings to PM Modi

Mumbai | Published: May 25, 2019 9:52:13 AM

The issue snowballed with producer Ashoke Pandit jumping into the conversation.

How does a father deal with an Instagram user celebrating the BJP’s election win with a rape threat to his daughter, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating him on his party’s massive Lok Sabha victory.

The troll, whose Instagram handle has ‘chowkidar’ before his name, sent a vitriol-filled message to Kashyap’s daughter on Instagram while also abusing the director.

Tagging the prime minister’s official Twitter handle, Kashyap wrote on Thursday, “Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness.”

“Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter,” Kashyap said, sharing a screenshot of the offensive post.

The issue snowballed with producer Ashoke Pandit jumping into the conversation.

“This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn’t exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy,” Pandit tweeted.

Pandit also advised Kashyap to report the message to the police.

An angry Kashyap told Pandit that the profile existed on Instagram and not on Twitter.

“Search for it on Instagram not on twitter you moron .. this is my daughter getting a threat…,” Kashyap said.

Pandit then posted a screenshot of a “drunken text” that Kashyap sent him.

“Clearly you are under shock after today’s election results. Drunk texting me abuses, tagging the wrong person on Twitter… please pass the joint quicker.

“Also tagging @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice so they can track chowkidar_ramsanghi_’ and take action,” Pandit wrote.

While Kashyap is the man behind acclaimed films such as “Dev D” and “Manmarziyaan”, Pandit is president of the Indian Films and Television Directors Association and a producer. He has co-produced the “The Accidental Prime Minister” based on the memoirs of former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

